Washington's Oldest Synagogue to Become Part of Jewish Museum

The oldest synagogue in Washington, D.C., was relocated Wednesday so it can be incorporated into the new Capital Jewish Museum.

A remote-control system moved the 143-year-old building, the original home of the Adas Israel congregation, from its current location near the Capitol building and Supreme Court to its permanent home on Third Street Northwest, according to a news release from the museum

The new Capital Jewish Museum is scheduled to be completed in 2021, the organization said. Its goal is to give visitors the chance to experience Washington, D.C., through a Jewish lens.

"We couldn't be more excited to take the next step in bringing the new Capital Jewish Museum to life," Kara Blond, the museum's executive director, said in a statement. "Given our nation's current political and social climate, the mission and message of the Capital Jewish Museum have never been so important. The new museum will connect families and diverse communities, inspire reflection about the relevance of history to today and encourage visitors to explore their role in making a change."

Jewish artifacts to be displayed at the museum include a lace collar worn by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a banner carried by Jewish lobbyist Hyman Bookbinder during the 1963 March on Washington and a law school notebook used by former Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis.

The synagogue's dedication was attended by President Ulysses S. Grant and stands as a symbol of Jewish history.

