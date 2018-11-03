What a Sight: Koala Sits in Middle of Road in Australia

(Shutterstock/File)

A surprised driver on a South Australia road captured video of an unusual traffic hazard: A koala resting in the middle of the street.

Fiona Johnson recorded video during her drive home Wednesday afternoon showing the koala sitting in the middle of an Adelaide road in front of her vehicle.

Johnson said she initially thought the koala was a lost dog before realizing it was a wild animal.

The video shows another woman usher the marsupial to the safety of the sidewalk.

"I haven't got the foggiest why he stopped right in the middle of the road," Johnson said.

