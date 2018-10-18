What! Snow White Considered Bad Idol for Kids?

(Snow White Movie)

Kristen Bell claims Snow White sends the wrong message about consent to children because she is asleep when the prince kisses her.

The Frozen star spoke to Parenting about her concerns after reading Snow White to her daughters Lincoln, five, and Delta, three.

'Every time we close Snow White, I look at my girls and ask, "Don’t you think it’s weird that Snow White didn’t ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?"' the 38-year-old shared.

'I say, "I would never take food from a stranger, would you?" And my kids are like, "No!" And I’m like, "Okay, I’m doing something right."' she explained.

The Veronica Mars alum also asks her daughters about the romance story line as she finds it offering the wrong view on consent.

'Don’t you think that it’s weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission?' she asks her girls.

'Because you can not kiss someone if they’re sleeping!'

In the Disney classic, which was released in 1938, Snow White falls asleep after eating a poisoned apple from a witch who is jealous of her beauty.

She remains in a deathless slumber for a year until a prince who fell in love with her previously comes and kisses her. She awakens and they live happily ever after in his castle.

Bell was mocked online for taking the children's Disney classic and turning it into a #metoo point of contention.

Actor James Woods tweeted in response to the Parenting article: 'The Snow White in a coma, who can only be awakened by the kiss of her one true love? That Snow White? Or the looney feminist Snow White Privilege confused about her gender, who majored in Lesbian Interpretive Dance? Which Snow White though?'

Another Twitter user wrote: 'I blame the Witch for slipping Snow White the roofy apple.'

'Remember kids its not woke to wake Snow White from her deathless slumber,' another Twitter user dug in.

Meanwhile, Bell is working on her own, more politically correct, children's book and is taking inspiration from a favorite called Grumpy Monkey that allows the titular character to remain 'grumpy' at the end of the story.

'I’ve had that feeling, and I want my girls to know that you’re allowed to feel it,' she explained.

'Figure out ways to pick yourself up when you are ready. I really like that message.'

Bell will be lending her vocal talents to Ralph Breaks The Internet on November 21, 2018.

And Frozen 2 will be hitting theaters in time for the holidays in November 2019.

