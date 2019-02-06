Where Else but in UK Leeds Would You Have Gin With Caviar!
(Twitter)
An upscale British restaurant teamed with a distillery to create a house gin infused with an unusual flavor -- caviar.
The Man Behind the Curtain, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Leeds, England, teamed with distillery Slingsby to create the gin, which shares the restaurant's name.
The creators said the gin was distilled with plankton and Exmoor Caviar to create a "savoury, unique and deliciously bold" flavor.
The gin is available as an ingredient in specialty cocktails at the eatery, and bottles of the seafood-infused spirit can be bought at the restaurant for $130 ($168).
This article has been adapted from its original source.
