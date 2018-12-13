Which is the Most Expensive Christmas Trees? Here's a Quiz for You.
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Whether you prefer a natural fir of the artificial variety, you might think that splashing out guarantees you the best-looking Christmas tree.
However, a new quiz that challenges you to compare lookalike trees and pick out the most expensive one proves that the budget option can look just as impressive.
Online retailer Christmas Tree World has created a quiz using its catalogue of trees, to see if you can pick out those with the heftier price tags.
And it proves that with a nice set of decorations and lights, you can make a tree that cost £79.99 look just as good as one that costs £520 more at almost £600.
So, can you guess which is the most expensive tree in each pair?
This article has been adapted from its original source.
