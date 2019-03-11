Who is Going to Take it Out The Rubbish. Me, Her or Them! Or Nobody

(@India Ellis)

Living with housemates can be hard.

Who's turn it is to clean the bathroom, if you've stolen each other's milk, and whether or not the bins are overflowing can be strains when living in a shared house.

And it's no easier for students, who aren't well-known for their cleanliness.

But for those who are atuniversity and are a little more tidy, it can be frustrating to share living spaces with those who are a little more slobbish.

One student, Ruth Came, who studies at University of Lancaster, wanted to express her frustration to her ten housemates about always taking the bins out.

Rather than a standard passive aggressive text, Ruth sent her housemates a survey link and pleaded with them to fill it in, saying it was a cause 'really close to my heart'.

Posting in their housemate group WhatsApp, she wrote: 'Guys can you please please please please pretty PLEEEEASE do this survey for me real quick. It'll take like 30 seconds and it's on a subject that's really close and dear to my heart. Thankeeeee.

The link then took her housemates to a survey about the bins in their house.

'Do you know where the bins are situated?' the first question read, with the answers reading 'Of course, for I am a human being with eyes' and 'Lol what is B I N'.

The second question was not relenting, reading: 'Are you aware that bins, when full, require emptying?'.

Options given for her housemates to respond were 'I got into a top 10 uni, clearly I have more than three brain cells' and 'Omg wot I just assumed the magical bin pixies do it when I'm asleep haha wot crazy'.

The survey went on to read: 'So how about emptying those bins once in a while, eh?'

It gave two options, but not much choice between them.

Hilariously, the first read: 'Of course, for I wish to create a happy and tidy living situation for my housemates and strive towards a society where everyone contributes to make the world a better place'.

While the second said: 'Yes of course my good friend Ruth, because it is all our rubbish after all'.

The final question, which just gave the options 'Yes' and 'Yes' read: 'Did I create this survey PURELY because I'm salty about emptying all the buns for the fourth time in a row and wish to communicate this in a passive aggressive yet mildly witty way?'.

Ruth's housemate India Ellis, 19, who is in her first year studying Theatre and English Literature shared screengrabs on the survey online, with the caption: 'if anyone wanted an insight into living with students, my housemate has just sent this survey to the house chat for us to fill in'.

Many people found the tweet relatable and it quickly racked up more than 7000 shares online.

One wrote: 'This is literally my flat.'

While another said: 'We needed something like this in first year.'

Ruth told Femail: 'There's 11 of us living together and we all thought it was absolutely hilarious because our house is so messy that it's just become a joke to all of us now.

'So Ruth turning the situation into a survey made us all laugh so much.'

India added that the message seemed to work.

She said: 'One of our housemates did take the bins out yesterday so maybe we're beginning to learn our lesson!

'But currently the bin is overflowing and nobody is rushing to sort it so maybe not.'

Despite the passive aggressive message, there were no hard feelings between Ruth and her housemates.

'I was actually sat in the room with Ruth when I got the message with the survey link and I was in absolute hysterics. I thought it was pure genius levels of petty' India said.

