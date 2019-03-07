Why Did This Groom Slapped his Wife In Front of Wedding Guests?

(Daily Mail/ Video Screenshot)

This is the moment a newlywed husband slapped his wife in front of shocked guests at a wedding ceremony.

The clip, believed to have been captured in Central Asia, shows the groom angrily lashing out at his bride after she teased him by pretending to take his wedding cake away.

He hits the unnamed woman with such force that she stumbles backwards on to a seat behind her.

A man standing behind the groom grabs him while one of the shocked guests comforts the bride as she stands back up.

The footage starts by showing a woman lifting the bride's face veil before the groom feeds her a piece of cake.

But on returning the favour, she playfully pulls the piece of cake away from his mouth at the last second.

He reacts with rage and slaps the bride across the face, knocking her backwards.

She is shown holding her face after being hit as shocked guests look on.

Social media users slammed the unnamed man's behaviour online with one saying: 'That guy needs to be taught a lesson in human rights and the woman needs to file for an annulment, ASAP!'

Another added: 'I hope she never went through with the wedding.'

It is not clear exactly when or where the footage was taken, but some on social media speculated that it was captured in a Central Asian country.

This article has been adapted from its original source.