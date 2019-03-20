Why Nobody Reported Videos of Terror Attacks in New Zealand?

(Shutterstock)

Facebook has stated that nobody reported the videos of the shooter who livestreamed his terrorist attacks on two Christchurch, New Zealand mosques until minutes after the attack had ended.

In a blog post on Monday, Facebook vice president and deputy general counsel Chris Sonderby said that the 17-minute video of the attacks was first reported 29 minutes after it started streaming, or 12 minutes after it had ended.

Sonderby added that the video was viewed less than 200 times during the live broadcast, during which no users reported it.

Including views during the live broadcast, the video was viewed about 4,000 times before it was removed from Facebook.

Facebook removed the video almost immediately after the New Zealand police contacted them about it, roughly 29 minutes after the video started streaming and 12 minutes after it ended.

Facebook and other platforms like YouTube, Twitter and Reddit have worked around the clock to remove the video.

According to the company, around 1.5 million uploads of the video were blocked on Facebook, and 1.2 million of those were blocked on upload and therefore not seen by anyone.

"We continue to work around the clock to prevent this content from appearing on our site, using a combination of technology and people," Sonderby said in the statement.

Facebook designated both shootings in the city of Christchurch as terror attacks and the site's standards prohibit any representation of the events as well as any praise or support.

Sonderby also said that the company hashed the original Facebook Live video to help detect and remove other visually similar videos from Facebook and Instagram.

It has also shared more than 800 visually-distinct video related to the attack through a database it shares with members of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT). “This incident highlights the importance of industry cooperation regarding the range of terrorists and violent extremists operating online,” he wrote.

Other online platforms, however, have also struggled to stop the video’s spread. For example, uploaders were able to use minor modifications, like watermarks or altering the size of clips, to stymie YouTube’s content moderation tools.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that she had reached out Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and expressed concerns people could still see the footage.

"You can't have something so graphic and it not [have an impact] ... and that's why it's so important it's removed," she said, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

