Why is There a Huge Buddha in The UAE?

You can find the 10m high statue on the E11.

Motorists are discovering art on the highway in Abu Dhabi.

For instance, a massive 10m high 3D Buddha sculpture is welcoming motorists driving on the E11 Sheikh Zayed Road near Al Rahba since yesterday.

Louvre Abu Dhabi has confirmed that it is part of the Highway Gallery's second edition that will be launched on April 7.

A total of ten artworks from Louvre Abu Dhabi's collection will appear alongside the E11 Sheikh Zayed Road from Dubai to Abu Dhabi in the coming days, according to the museum.

Three of them will be reproduced as giant 3D sculptures (10m high billboards) and the Buddha sculpture which is a reproduction of the wooden Guanyin, Bodhisattva of Compassion from China, is one them.

The Highway Gallery offers visitors a comprehensive experience of discovering art, beginning on the road on their way to the museum, that will continue inside Louvre Abu Dhabi.

From next Sunday after the official launch, motorists can automatically hear a 30-second story about each art work when they approach the display if they tune into one of the partner radio stations, Radio 1 FM (100.5FM), Classic FM (91.6 FM) and Emarat FM (95.8 FM).

