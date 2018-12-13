Window Cleaner Falls to Death From 64-Story Trump Hotel in Las Vegas

Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas (Twitter)

A window washer fell to his death from the 64-story Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The unidentified worker was pronounced dead at University Medical Center after the accident occurred about 12:30 p.m. at the luxury hotel, condominium and timeshare on the Las Vegas Strip, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

It was not known from which floor or the side of the building that the victim fell, police said.

One man told KLAS-TV the worker swung around the corner of the tower.

A crisis support volunteer was at the scene "to provide emotional and practical support to several individuals who witnessed the fatal fall earlier today," the Las Vegas Trauma Intervention Program said in a post on Twitter.

The man was not an employee of the hotel, the Review-Journal reported.

The golden-glass building, which opened in 2008, has 1,282 rooms, according to the hotel's website. At 640 feet, it is the third-tallest completed structure in Las Vegas, according to worldatlas.com.

President Donald Trump owns a penthouse on the 61st floor, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the incident today," Trump International officials said in a statement. "We are working diligently with the owner of the third-party company to investigate the details. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family."

This article has been adapted from its original source.