Woman Shocked After Ordering Clothes and Finding Rusty Needle Poking out!

A woman has sworn off buying clothes from PrettyLittleThing after discovering a rusty needle poking out of the dress.

Chelsey Halls, 22, from Felixstowe in Suffolk discovered the sharp object in a black faux leather dress which she had ordered last minute from the online fashion retailer for New Year's Eve.

She said she was taken aback by the gruesome discovery inside her party garment.

'I was really shocked when I found it. It nearly poked into my hand while I was unwrapping the dress,' Chelsey explained.

PrettyLittleThing has offered Chelsey a full refund and a courier to collect the dress and the needle from her. MailOnline has contacted the retailer for further comment.

'I touched it thinking it was part of the dress at first.'

Chelsey said she had torn open the package as she was in a rush to get ready for her big night out.

She said: 'I opened it quickly and I almost caught my hand on it, it was quite sharp.'

She discovered the needle whilst checking the chain attached to the dress and claims it was so rusty that she would have needed a vaccination if it had scratched her.

She said: 'If it wasn't for me taking extra care because of the chain on the dress I would have probably not noticed it and potentially hurt myself on it.'

'It was very rusty. I would have needed a tetanus shot.'

And Chelsey says she was forced to tweet PrettyLittleThing to complain because their website wasn't working at the time.

She said: 'I was so irritated that it was so difficult for me to bring this to the attention of PLT.

'I definitely won't be using them as first option for a while.'

The popular fashion retailer has come under fire recently for the quality of their clothing.

One shopper posted a picture of herself in a ripped top she had ordered from the popular online retailer where her breasts were fully exposed.

Others have also criticised a dress with a thigh high slit that barely preserved their modesty.

