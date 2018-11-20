Xmas Spirit: 'Sex Position' Polar Bears Leave Shoppers Aghast!

(Twitter)

Customers might have feared they were intruding on a private moment when they walked through a shopping centre over the weekend.

As these photographs show, two polar bears were left in an X-rated position in the middle of Tynwald Mills mall on the Isle of Man as part of its Christmas display.

Shoppers took to Twitter and Facebook to tell of their amusement at the polar bears, but the shopping mall has now apologised and changed the lewd positioning.

One customer called Laura tweeted: 'It seems Tynwald Mills wish us all a Merry F***ing Christmas. Gives a new meaning to riding the Polar Express.'

Another called Ruth Hogg said on Twitter: 'Went to Tynwald Mills today and was quite amused yet disturbed by their placement of their Xmas polar bears.'

Sonia Robson posted on Facebook: 'Well, I thought it was class. If anyone got offended they need to get a life. It sure made me laugh.'

And Sharon Leggate added: 'I completely understand some people may have been offended by the display and the bears had to be told to refrain themselves.

However I thought it was hilarious and harmless for the short time they were allowed to play mummy and daddy.'

But a spokesman for Tynwald Mills, which is the Isle of Man's only department store and has been established for 30 years, has now apologised for the display.

They said on Facebook: 'We'd like to thank our customers for getting a little too into Christmas this year with our Polar Bears in the atrium and can reassure you the display has changed somewhat since setup.

'Apologies to anybody offended by our somewhat interactive display. #NightAtTheShoppingCentre #NaughtyBear.'

