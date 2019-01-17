You Can Get Anything Online Even Plastic Water Bottles Jandals
Online shopping can be a great way to bag a bargain or make a quick buck.
And one cheeky New Zealand vendor has attempted to sell a pair of 'jandals' made from disposable plastic water bottles with a $20 price tag.
Taking to a marketplace on Facebook, the woman listed her DIY creation for sale, and she even offered to drop off the item for a 'small fee'.
The so-called 'shoes' features two completely flat plastic bottles with straps attached to them, similar to a pair of thongs or sandals.
The jandals were shared on to Reddit, with the caption 'good deal?' - as many commenting on the bizarre footwear.
'Oh my, these are a beautiful pair of artisan jandals,' one wrote.
Another said: 'Surprised I can’t see a Gucci logo to be honest.'
One suggested: 'Potentially allows the wearer to walk on water.'
Another joked: 'Are these a knock off Chinese Replica or THE ACTUALLY JANDALS OF JESUS!!'
One posted: 'Looks like will be a bit slippery. I prefer the car tyre ones.'
And another commented: 'Definition of kiwi DIY.'
This article has been adapted from its original source.
