You Can Get Anything Online Even Plastic Water Bottles Jandals

(Daily Mail)

Online shopping can be a great way to bag a bargain or make a quick buck.

And one cheeky New Zealand vendor has attempted to sell a pair of 'jandals' made from disposable plastic water bottles with a $20 price tag.

Taking to a marketplace on Facebook, the woman listed her DIY creation for sale, and she even offered to drop off the item for a 'small fee'.

The so-called 'shoes' features two completely flat plastic bottles with straps attached to them, similar to a pair of thongs or sandals.

The jandals were shared on to Reddit, with the caption 'good deal?' - as many commenting on the bizarre footwear.

'Oh my, these are a beautiful pair of artisan jandals,' one wrote.

Another said: 'Surprised I can’t see a Gucci logo to be honest.'

One suggested: 'Potentially allows the wearer to walk on water.'

Another joked: 'Are these a knock off Chinese Replica or THE ACTUALLY JANDALS OF JESUS!!'

One posted: 'Looks like will be a bit slippery. I prefer the car tyre ones.'

And another commented: 'Definition of kiwi DIY.'

