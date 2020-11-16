‘Start Your Dream': If You Want to be an Actor Join This Cairo Workshop

Egypt’s Ministry of Culture has announced it has started receiving applications for the fourth edition of the “Start Your Dream” workshop, presented by the Artistic House of Theater, through the Youth Theater, to provide training in various theater arts.

The workshop will be held from 15 to 30 November. In order to join the workshop, the participants are required to undergo tests and personal interviews, before they gain entry to the six-month free workshop.

In a statement, Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayem said that the workshop has been implemented by the ministry to discover talented people and provide them with support.



Abdel Dayem added that she aims to help talented young people fulfill their aspirations in performing arts, and contribute to the creation of new generations of playwrights who have the ability to restore prosperity to Egyptian theatre.

A total of 230 artists have graduated from the workshop’s previous editions, with a graduation ceremony for the third batch is scheduled for January 2021.

Noteworthy, the fourth batch of the “Start Your Dream” workshop will only accept 60 trainees, aged between 18 and 35, under supervision of director Abeer Lotfi.

During the workshop, the participants will take acting, directing, writing skills, singing, and music courses. At the end of the workshop, they will present a theatrical performance.

The applications should be attached with a personal photo of the applicant and a copy of their national ID, before being handed in to the Youth Theater headquarters at the Opera Malek Theater.

