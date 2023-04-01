1 killed, 28 injured in Illinois theater roof collapse

ALBAWABA - At least one person was killed and 28 others were injured when a roof collapsed during a death metal concert at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois, the local fire department said.

The 28 sustained injuries ranging from severe to minor, Belvidere Fire Department Chief Shawn Schadle told reporters Friday evening, according to Insider.

Belvidere is 72 miles (116 kilometers) away from Chicago.

There were 260 people at the theatre when the roof caved in, Schadle said. Death metal bands Morbid Angel, Revocation, and Skeletal Remains were scheduled to perform, according to Apollo Theatre.

The structure collapse occurred amid powerful storms and high winds sweeping across the Midwest in the United States. A tornado watch was in effect Friday evening for multiple counties in Illinois, according to weather reports on WGN-TV.

An eyewitness told WGN-TV that he saw concertgoers covered in blood while leaving the theatre building.