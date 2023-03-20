1000 children die everyday of water-borne diseases - UNICEF

ALBAWABA - UNICEF warned that exacerbation of diseases caused by polluted water, lack of sanitation and poor hygiene, could increase deaths among children, in 10 African countries.

▪️Unsafe water, sanitation and hygiene



▪️Diseases caused by them 👆



▪️Climate change



UNICEF calls on leaders to take urgent action to ensure a water-secure future for children. — UNICEF (@UNICEF) March 20, 2023



UNICEF published, on its website, a new analysis it conducted recently, and showed that 190 million children in 10 African countries are most at risk of convergence from three water-related threats.

According to UNICEF, the threats are related to inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); related diseases; and climatic risks.

The ten countries are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, and Somalia.

All 10 countries are classified as fragile or extremely fragile.

The report revealed that instability of security and presence of armed conflict, in some of these countries, exacerbate children's access to clean water and sanitation and thus increase their risk of contracting deadly diseases.

In addition, according to the report, storms and floods contribute to the destruction of facilities and homes, pollute water resources, create hunger crises, and spread diseases.

Across the 10 hotspots, nearly one-third of children do not have access to least basic water at their home, and two-thirds do not have basic sanitation services. A quarter of children have no choice but to practice open defecation, the UNICEF said in its report.

It said that more than 1,000 children under the age of five die every day from water, sanitation and hygiene-related diseases.

The report even warned that the future may be bleaker in the absence of urgent measures in this regard.

By Razan Abdelhadi