'1,000 Feet Above Moscow': Dare Devils Want to Set New World Record

Seven slack line walkers have broken the world record for the highest urban high-line, walking across a length of rope at over 1,000ft in Moscow.

Athletes from Russia, Germany, France and Canada walked for 800ft at a nauseating height of 1,140ft - a hundred feet higher than London's Shard.

Russia's Sergey Shakuto, 37, said: 'It was an almost impossible event, because in Russia it is incredibly difficult to get permissions for this. I managed to do it with a drone and I was not afraid to take dangerous positions making my pictures so unique.'

The group smashed the previous record by 330ft and it was attended by Guinness World Record staff, who will carry out some final measuremen





ts before making the record official.

The event took place on Saturday and Sunday between the southern Oko Tower, the second tallest building in Europe, and the Neva Towers, still under construction but set to become Europe's tallest skyscraper.

The previous record for city slack lining is held by Alexander Schulz who walked 700ft at 810ft over Mexico City in 2016.

