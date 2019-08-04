12 Billion Tons of Ice Was Lost in a Day in Greenland

Shocking footage from Greenland shows melted glacier water gushing under a bridge after 12 billions tons of ice was lost in one day.

The grayish-white flood was filmed crashing into the surrounding channels of land and racing under a bridge in Kangerlussiauq on Thursday.

greenland just lost 12 billion tonnes of ice in just 24 hours.



this is a video of a glacial melt. greenland is home to the world’s second largest ice sheet. this will impact our sea levels & weather. we are experiencing a climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/HULJcpSkWQ — freyr (@sunfloweraidil) August 3, 2019

It's believed that the melted ice is the equivalent of around four million Olympic swimming pools, according to CNN.

It was caused by soaring temperatures across the globe this year, which in July led to more than 197 billion tons of sea ice melting.

Typically the melt season begins at the end of May and lasts until the end of August, this year it started in early May and could on for longer.

Data from temperatures in July is still being analysed but could be have been the hottest in history, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Programme.

The previous record high in July 2016.

The Greenland ice sheet, which is the second largest in the world, could lose around 60 to 70 billion tons of ice by the end of the year.





This season's melt in Greenland has already contributed to around a half millimeter rise in global sea levels.

Similar footage of the water filmed by Laurie Gibbett had been watched over 3.73 million times and retweeted by more than 53,800 accounts as of Friday.

Gibbet, of the Council on Foreign Relations, described the scenes she witnessed on Thursday as a 'roaring glacial melt.'

Responding to the video, Emerald Zoo LLC wrote: 'When we desalinate the ocean enough, we will trigger irreversible events.'

Thomas Weiss commented: 'Time, like water, is essential to live. The human race is running out of time.'

Danny V added: 'Don't people see it. I am in my forties and the weather has changed a ton. I just can't understand, i mean you can see it.'

One user wrote: 'This is not a positive result. Freshwater dumping into the ocean at this rate is a disaster, it dramatically affects weather patterns and sea life.

'Cheering for short term money making ventures while ignoring the consequences is incredibly short-sighted.'

