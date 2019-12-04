  1. Home
13 Items You Should Never Put in Your Checked Luggage

Published December 4th, 2019
Also see 15 items banned when flying from UAE.

Aside from the obvious questions like 'Can you take aerosols or deoderant in hand luggage or carry batteries in checked baggage?', knowing what you can and cannot pack can be a minefield. 

Dubai Police has listed items you should never put in your checked luggage.

Note that these are separate from the list of items that are banned from being brought into the UAE.

- Smart balance wheels, also popularly known as hoverboards

- Chemicals

- Large metallic items

- Compressed gas cylinders

- Car spare parts

- Batteries

- Flammable liquids

- Power banks

- Lithium batteries

- Torch lights

- Liquids in large quantities

- E-cigarettes

- Large amounts of gold, precious items and cash

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


