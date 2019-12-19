13th Century Persian Mystic Poet Jalal ad-Din Rumi Remembered

Groups of Iranian art and cultural figures came together in Khoy on Tuesday to commemorate the 746th death anniversary of the Persian mystic and poet, Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi (1207-1273).

They also visited the tomb of Shams-i Tabrizi, the wandering sage who later became the mentor of Rumi in the 13th century CE.

Actor Behzad Farahani, singer Fazel Jamshidi, and opera singer Esfandiar Qarebaghi were among the cultural figures who made short speeches during the visit to the tomb of Shams.

They next attended a meeting held in memory of Rumi at the Khoy Office of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rumi scholar Seyyed Habib Nabavi lamented academic centers’ reckless disregard for Shams and Rumi, and asked the participants to study Rumi’s Masanvi-ye Manavi, the Divan of Shams and other books about the two now more than ever.

Jamshidi and Qarebaghi also gave performances during the meeting.

Rumi undertook one or two journeys to Syria, during one of which he met the dervish Shams.

However, he was deeply influenced by Shams during their second visit in Konya on November 30, 1244.

For months, the two men constantly interacted, and as a result, Rumi neglected his disciples and family, who could not tolerate the close relationship.

One night in 1247, Shams disappeared forever. This experience turned Rumi into a poet. The Divan of Shams is a true translation of his experiences into poetry.