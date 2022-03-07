Ukraine: 15 Photographers Covering the War From the Frontlines

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has devastated the country and the lives of the people there.

Just over a week into the war, the United Nations estimated that 364 civilians were killed and 1.5 million people were displaced in the “fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.”

And while official reports, articles and quotes attempt to relay the magnitude of human suffering that is unfolding, words on print can only do so much.

Photos, however, are able to go a step further by making war’s cruelty and its impact on people visually, undeniably evident.

This has been true as long as photographers have been pointing their cameras at war, and it is still true to this day as photographers risk being bombed and shot to show the world what is happening in Ukraine.

If you want to go beyond the statistics and better understand the hell that has been unleashed on the people in Ukraine, consider following these 15 photographers and photojournalists working from the frontlines.

The following photos contain graphic content.

