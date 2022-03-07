  1. Home
Ukraine: 15 Photographers Covering the War From the Frontlines

Payton Bruni

Payton Bruni

Published March 7th, 2022
15 Photographers Covering Ukraine From the Frontlines
A woman reacts as she stands in front of a house burning after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv, on March 4, 2022. More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, United Nations figures showed on March 4, 2022. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has devastated the country and the lives of the people there.

Just over a week into the war, the United Nations estimated that 364 civilians were killed and 1.5 million people were displaced in the “fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.”

And while official reports, articles and quotes attempt to relay the magnitude of human suffering that is unfolding, words on print can only do so much.

Photos, however, are able to go a step further by making war’s cruelty and its impact on people visually, undeniably evident.

This has been true as long as photographers have been pointing their cameras at war, and it is still true to this day as photographers risk being bombed and shot to show the world what is happening in Ukraine.

If you want to go beyond the statistics and better understand the hell that has been unleashed on the people in Ukraine, consider following these 15 photographers and photojournalists working from the frontlines.

 

The following photos contain graphic content.

 

 

 

 

 

Lynsey Addario

Manu Brabo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manu Brabo (@manubrabo)

Wolfgang Schwan

Roman Pilipey

Vadim Ghirda

Diego Herrera

Salwan Georges

Ivor Prickett

Fabio Bucciarelli

Emilio Morenatti

Aris Messinis

Kai Pfaffenbach

Carlos Barria

Mikhail Palinchak

Felipe Dana

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Felipe Dana (@felipedana)

 

