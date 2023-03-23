1st man in history with 76% disability finishes marathon

ALBAWABA - Alex Roca Campillo made history as the first man with 76 percent disability to complete a marathon.

Campillo, 32, participated in the Barcelona marathon in Spain over the weekend and successfully won.

¡HE HECHO HISTORIA!



Primera persona del MUNDO con un 76% de discapacidad que ha logrado terminar una MARATÓN: 42, 195 Km ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻



Esto ha sido posible gracias a TODO mi equipo. Gracias a TODOS los que habéis estado animando, NO TENGO PALABRAS… 🫶 pic.twitter.com/XjnQtDmKFN — Alex Roca Campillo (@alexroca91) March 19, 2023

In a tweet, the Spaniard celebrated his success. "I HAVE MADE HISTORY!" he said.

He maintained: "First person in the WORLD with a 76 percent disability who has managed to finish a MARATHON: 42, 195 km."

The only video you need to watch today. Absolute warrior, inspirational!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/2BOwSTiNE2 — Pete Frost 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✍️🏻 (@PeteFrostArt) March 23, 2023

He continued to thank those who helped him in completing the marathon.

Alex managed to reach the finish line in Barcelona, ​​achieving a mark of 5:50:51, which is considered unusual considering his special condition.

The story of Alex Roca Campillo gained widespread attention worldwide and his video received millions of views. Some people labelled his achievement as "inspirational."