For 1st Time! Jordan Hoists Christmas Tree in Um Jmal

Deputising for Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri on Thursday attended the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the Um Jmal area. Masri, during the ceremony, lauded Um Jmal Municipality’s efforts in holding the tree-lighting ceremony for the first time.

The tree-lighting ceremony, which was accompanied by Christmas carols, also featured remarks from Father Nabil Haddad, who highlighted the shared commandments between Islam and Christianity on peace and love.



