2 Moroccans Arrested for Taking a Shower on a Bus

A Moroccan court has sentenced two men to two months in prison after they shot a film of themselves "taking a shower" on a public bus, local news website Hespress reported last week.

The court in the southern coastal city of Inezgane on Thursday issued the prison sentence to the men - aged 21 and 22 - for "public indecency".

The report said a third man who filmed the incident was acquitted.

The sentence comes after footage of the two young men bathing themselves and singing on a crowded public bus near the seaside city of Agadir went viral on social media late last month.





The men told local media that they were making a short film and that they had told passengers and the bus driver that they were intending to shoot the scene.

"A malicious person filmed on the bus and put it on all social media networks. We had no intention at all of giving Moroccan youth a bad image," they said.

Also last week, Morrocan police arrested a group of teenagers for filming a "sexual" video outside a mosque in the capital Rabat.

