25 families Receive New Homes as a Jordan Royal Initiative

Twenty-five families in Madaba on Wednesday received their new residences as part of a Royal Initiative to build homes for underprivileged families.

Under His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives, the government oversaw the construction and allocation of the housing units to impoverished households.

A statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said the Social Development Ministry was tasked with setting the criteria for the households to benefit from the initiative.

His Majesty’s directives came during a meeting with leaders and dignitaries of Jordan’s governorates back in 2005, as reported by Petra.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, handed the keys over to the beneficiaries at a ceremony held in Maeen area, attended by top ranking officials, the news agency reported.





The initiative aims at providing a decent and stable life for beneficiaries in a healthy and safe environment and improving their living condition, the statement said.

In his speech during the ceremony, Issawi said that Royal Initiatives are a reflection of His Majesty’s visions that focus on providing the best for citizens, improving their living conditions and enhancing their role in serving their communities.

King Abdullah’s top priority is to realise a sustainable social and economic development, provide job opportunities and achieve better living standards for Jordanians, he said.

His Majesty is aware of the magnitude of the challenges facing citizens, the official confirmed.

For her part, Social Development Minister Basma Ishaqat, in a speech delivered by acting secretary general of the ministry, Muhammad Sawalqah, said that the Royal Initiatives have had a significant role in improving the lives of underprivileged families nationwide.

In interviews with the press, Umm Laith Al Ali, a beneficiary, said that her 11-member family never expected to move into a fully furnished house after they had been living in a house of tin for a long time.

This article has been adapted from its original source.