25-Year-Old Driver Burned Alive in Horrific Accident in UAE (Video)

A 25-year-old Indian driver was burnt alive in a tragic pileup involving three heavy trucks on Emirates Road towards Ras Al Khaimah late on Wednesday.
Police sources told Khaleej Times on Thursday morning that a heavy truck and a long trailer were totally gutted in the gruesome accident.
The central operations room of the UAQ police, alerted of the mishap, dispatched traffic patrols, ambulances, paramedics, firefighters, and rescue teams to the reported site in a record time.
"Inattentive driving and failure to observe safety distance were blamed on the crash that happened at Exit 93."
