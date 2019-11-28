25-Year-Old Driver Burned Alive in Horrific Accident in UAE (Video)

A 25-year-old Indian driver was burnt alive in a tragic pileup involving three heavy trucks on Emirates Road towards Ras Al Khaimah late on Wednesday.

Police sources told Khaleej Times on Thursday morning that a heavy truck and a long trailer were totally gutted in the gruesome accident.

Video: Driver burnt alive in horrific UAE road accident https://t.co/xdlr4ncHh5 (Video/UAQ Police) pic.twitter.com/4SxtqQ5lvu — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) November 28, 2019

The central operations room of the UAQ police, alerted of the mishap, dispatched traffic patrols, ambulances, paramedics, firefighters, and rescue teams to the reported site in a record time.

"Inattentive driving and failure to observe safety distance were blamed on the crash that happened at Exit 93."



