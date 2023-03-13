2M Yemeni children suffer acute malnutrition

  1. Home
Published March 13th, 2023 - 12:36 GMT
Shutterstock
ALBAWABA - More than two million children suffer from acute malnutrition in Yemen, amid calls to provide necessary treatment care and support to protect them from severe consequences.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned that more than 2.2 million children suffer from acute malnutrition in Yemen, and more than 540,000 suffer from severe acute malnutrition.

It tweeted, "We must act urgently to provide the necessary therapeutic care."

Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, announced in February that UN had only succeeded in raising $1.2 billion, as part of a UN plan estimated at $4.3 billion that Yemen needs in 2023.

Thus, the lack of funding for the United Nations humanitarian activities in Yemen threatens to exacerbate the humanitarian situation in the country, especially with the suffering of more than 19 million people from hunger in Yemen.

