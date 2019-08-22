30 Years After Disney Recreates 'Home Alone'

For most of the 1980s generation, growing up watching Home Alone film series has been an inseparable part of their childhood.

Spending hours following the unbeatable plan of the 8-year-old Kevin McCallister who was left alone during the Christmas holiday at the family’s giant house to combat a robbery by two thieves, has been the ultimate joy for millions of children worldwide. Almost 30 years after its release, Disney announced recreating the sequel but this time in a TV show to be aired on Disney+, the company’s new TV screening marketplace.

The streaming platform is to be available in the United States in November, for almost $7 per month, with an expansion plan in Europe.

The planned show focuses on the family movie as a start, with an expansion plan that reaches out to most of comedy family films that marked huge success at their cinema screening.

Disney’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger told AFP, “Disney was focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles… for example reimagining ‘Home Alone,’ ‘Night at the Museum,’ ‘Cheaper by the Dozen,’ and ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ for a new generation on Disney+.”





He added, “nothing is more important than getting this right.”

No details about the acting stars were announced, neither if the new reboots are scripted to be films or TV shows.

Disney also announced rebooting the hit film trilogy Night at the Museum, which has grossed over $1.35bn worldwide.

The rebooting versions are to be screened on Disney+ service as a part of its original content. The new platform will also screen hundreds of superhero films that are produced by Marvel Studios, owned by Disney.

Disney+ will offer its audience 300 movies including its “Star Wars” as well as Pixar and Marvel titles.

This article has been adapted from its original source.