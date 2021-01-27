For 30 Years: Famous Egyptian Dentist Arrested on Allegedly Sexually Harassing Male Patients

The Egyptian Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday the arrest of a famous dentist on charges of sexual harassment and misconduct against male patients and visitors to his clinic.

Several patients and artists have brought forth claims of sexual harassment and extortion against the dentist, including actor/screenwriter Abbas Abul-Hassan and singer/songwriter Tameem Youness.

Abul-Hassan said that he was one of the parties to entrap the dentist, who has allegedly harassed men and youth for more than 30 years.

“After a struggle that lasted for more than six months, our brave and noble efforts culminated in the arrest of the tyrant, harassing doctor, the serial sexual harasser for more than three decades,” Abul-Hassan wrote through his official Facebook account.

He added that the accused “is a criminal who disguises himself in the clothes of a doctor who has wreaked havoc on the ground for decades, hiding in relations, influence, huge wealth and a religious position .. a doctor who spread terror in the hearts of graduates of the Faculty of Dentistry, and silenced large numbers of them for decades.”

Abul-Hassan stressed that he did not listen to the advice of those who asked him to remain silent about his experience. He said that those around him tried to discourage him from coming forward, fearing public disgrace.

He continued: “I did so out of certainty that confrontation is not a choice.. That stopping him is an imperative duty, and that I have be a voice for those who have no voice .. Hundreds may be subjected to bitter psychological stigmas as a result of his continued crimes to inflict upon children and youth, workers and doctors, visitors or workers in his clinics.”

“I thank Mr. Hassan Abul-Anin, the lawyer, Tameem Youness, all the witnesses and the victims, and all those who have the courage to support me and take part in this battle … every person who sent me his testimony was extremely perplexed, suspicious and hesitant, but he trusted me .. everyone who contributed to this wonderful and successful campaign.” .

Tameem Youness has come forward with his story of being sexually assaulted by the dentist in August, detailing the incident in a video on his official Instagram account. Youness stated that this incident has made him stand with all women who keep silent after being sexual assaulted.

During a visit to the doctor, Youness said that the dentist began asking him sexually suggestive questions, which lead to him pulling down Youness’s pants and grabbing his genitals.

Egyptian Public Prosecutor Hamada al-Sawy ordered an investigation into the reports in September, after the prosecution received a notice on September 1 from the attorney of three individuals who had been sexually abused by a dentist.

The accused, Dr. Bassem Samir, denied the allegations on his clinic’s social media pages in September.

