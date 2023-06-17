3,000-year-old bronze sword found in Germany

ALBAWABA - A remarkable archaeological find has taken place in Germany's Bavaria region, where experts have uncovered a perfectly preserved bronze sword dating back three millennia to the Bronze Age.

The Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection (BLfD) made the exciting announcement on June 14th, revealing that during excavations in the Donau-Ries district, archaeologists stumbled upon an extraordinary discovery—a Bronze Age sword found in a burial site. The sword, described as "glowing" and in pristine condition, belongs to the prestigious family of bronze full-hilted swords with a completely bronze-made hexagonal handle.

(Photo: AFP)

This finding holds immense significance as swords from the Bronze Age are incredibly rare to come across, making this archaeological breakthrough all the more exceptional. Preliminary assessments suggest that the sword dates back to the 14th century BC, placing it firmly within the Bronze Age era. Alongside the sword, archaeologists also uncovered other fascinating bronze artifacts, further enhancing the significance of this extraordinary find.

The unearthing of this ancient bronze sword offers a unique glimpse into the past, shedding light on the craftsmanship and weaponry of a bygone era. As experts continue to study and analyze the newly discovered artifacts, this remarkable find is sure to provide valuable insights into the cultural and historical aspects of Bronze Age civilizations in Germany and beyond.