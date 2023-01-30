300,000 book lovers flock to the Cairo fair

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Published January 30th, 2023 - 07:00 GMT
Cairo Book Fair
A man carries a stack of books on his shoulder at the 54th Cairo International Book Fair in Egypt's capital on January 29, 2023. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Egyptians, Arabs and international book lovers are delighted with the Cairo International Book Fair set to continue till 6th February. Thousands of books are there at your fingertips, its literary magic.

This is the 54th fair which begun on 26 January and has already received hundreds of thousands of visitors and the numbers. In the first three days 500,000 visited the book fair as reported by Egypt Independent.

 

The Head of the Egyptian General Book Authority Ahmed Bahey-Eddin said that the number of visitors to the exhibition on Saturday approached 300,000. And the interest has been reflected in the number of publishers in the fair registering at 1,047 publishing houses from 53 countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Among the participating countries in the book fair is Jordan as a guest of honor providing lectures, seminars, musical performances, poetry evenings and storytelling sessions as well as folkloric and traditional activities as well as a short film showing the Kingdom's tourist attraction. 

Among the other participants include Saudi Arabia and Russia with the Director of the Russian Cultural Centres in Egypt Marat Gatin telling ahramonline how pleased he is because of the Russian participation.

Around 707 Egyptian publishing houses are taking part in the fair while 340 are from foreign countries, such as  Hungary, Dominican Republic, Eritrea, India, Ghana, Kuwait, Morocco and the UAE. 

Tags:CairoEgyptbookfairRussiaKuwaitSaudi ArabiaHarry Potter

