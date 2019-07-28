40% of Men in the Arab World are Subject to Domestic Violence

Studies indicate that about 40 per cent of men in Arab countries have been harassed by their wives in recent years, a judge at the Sharjah Family Court has said.

Although a comprehensive record is not yet available to paint a clearer picture of the 'trend', the judge said some men who have experienced female violence are now 'breaking their silence'.

"We had a few cases but we managed to solve them amicably, in coordination with social workers at the family court," he said.

He added that recent studies on domestic violence show that around four in 10 men in Arab countries have been abused by their wives and are even more likely to be subjected to violence than women through beatings.

Lawyer Hatim Al Shamsi confirmed that courts in Sharjah and Ajman have been dealing with a number of violence cases that have been filed by men against their wives, girlfriends and co-workers.

"Male violence against women is not the only thing that exists. Violence can be experienced by men from their wives and other women," said Al Shamsi.

"Courts, social organisations and public prosecution have recently recorded various cases of men who were exposed to beating, verbal abuse and harassment. According to court documents, most cases include abusive or threatening messages sent by wives to their husbands on social media platforms," said Al Shamsi.

He explained that men could be subjected to violence more often than one might expect.

"It happens to men from all walks of life, regardless of their age or occupation. However, men are mostly reluctant to report abuse because they feel embarrassed. They fear that no one would believe them," he said. But the lawyer also assured that domestic violence laws apply to both men and women.

The public prosecution, police and court have come across a number of cases that involved women who hit, kicked, bit, punched, spat on, and hurled things at their husbands.

In some cases, men were allegedly attacked by their wives while they were asleep.

And these are not restricted to only physical violence. Emotional and verbal abuse, humiliation in front of friends, colleagues, or family, or in social gatherings also cause them trauma, as the victims claimed.

In other instances, men claimed that they were threatened by their female colleagues and girlfriends.





Why it happens

Many women charged with assault and abuse said they had to resort to such action because their husbands either betrayed them or failed to support the family.

Some claimed they couldn't manage their anger, triggered by their husbands' 'behaviour'.

Ahmed Rabea, from the social and family guidance section, said organisations are playing a key role to stop all forms of violence, through education and guidance and inculcating the best family practices in couples.

A top official at the Ajman Community Police added that some 98 per cent of marital disputes have been solved amicably, including such cases of violence.

The Community Support Centre has also been a catalyst in settling family dispute, easing the pressure on courts.

Special officers study all cases thoroughly and give the two parties a solution that is fair for both sides, the official pointed out.

This article has been adapted from its original source.