5-Year-Old Survives as Father Jumps in Front of Train While Holding her

Shocking video shows the moment a five-year-old girl was pulled alive from beneath a train in New York City after her father jumped to his death while holding her in his arms.

The girl's father, whose name has not been released, killed himself Monday morning around 8am when he jumped in front of a No. 4 train in the Bronx.

According to the New York Post, the 45-year-old man was holding his young daughter during the incident at the Kingsbridge Road station.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

His daughter survived. In the video, two good Samaritans were seen attempting to help the girl after the train came to a stop.

The two men are seen reaching for the child as she crawls from under the train wearing a pink backpack.

One of the men then lifts the girl up toward a group of bystanders. One woman is also seen making the sure girl is okay.

Cesar Dominguez, 29, was one of those good Samaritans who told the Post that he 'had to jump down' after he heard the young girl crying for her dad.

'When I hear her crying, I hear my daughter,' Dominguez, a father-of-six, said.

Dominguez also recalled the moment the man jumped.

'Nobody fell. Nobody pushed him…Never in my life have I seen something like that,' he told the Post.





Dominguez and the other good Samaritan suffered injuries, but police said they were minor.

Authorities said the girl was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with minor injuries.

New York police are currently investigating the incident and no further information was immediately available.

This article has been adapted from its original source.