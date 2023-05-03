5-years old child disappears while playing

ALBAWABA - A Mauritanian child disappeared, in mysterious circumstances, after he was playing with his friends near the house.

The disappearance of Sayyed Ahmed, 5, captured the attention of Mauritanians on social media, since Monday, while the security authorities participated in the extensive searches.

The missing child returned from a Quran memorization school in the capital, Nouakchott, and started playing with the neighborhood kids, before he disappeared, his mother said in a video that spread widely on social networks.

The mother called on all Mauritanians and social media activists to intensify efforts to search for her son.

For its part, the Mauritanian police said that it had formed a specialized cell to investigate the disappearance and use all capabilities and means to search for the child.

The police pledged to provide the human cadre of police officers specialized in investigation and tracking, in addition to the technological capabilities.

Police called on citizens to cooperate with them and to report any information that might lead to finding the missing child.