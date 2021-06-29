With 50% Joblessness Jordan's Youth is Demoralized

The high number of Jordanian youth living in the shadow of unemployment for considerable periods leads to manifold negative effects on society, according to a sociologist.

“The worst part is when unemployed youth start to feel worthless, insignificant and useless. They feel they are being a burden to everyone around them,” said sociologist Hussein Khozahe on Monday.

The persistently high levels of youth unemployment in the Kingdom heavily affects “our Jordanian youth”, Khozahe stated, adding that unemployment affects the wellbeing of young people, reduces their career potential, impedes their skills development and increases their nervousness and indifference.

Recently, economist Mazen Marji told The Jordan Times that unemployment among Jordanian youth reached 50 per cent and that the unemployment rate currently stands at 25 per cent.

“The effects of long-term youth unemployment is worrying,” said Khozahe who pointed out that 29 per cent of Jordanian youth have been unemployed for a year, 47.7 per cent for more than a year, while 18.2 per cent have been facing unemployment for more than two years.

Furthermore, Khozahe noted that unemployed perpetrators of crimes are responsible for 12 per cent of crimes committed in Jordan.

“Unfortunately, many consider unemployment to be a mark of shame in our society,” according to Khozahe who also said that currently there are about 423,000 job applications in the Civil Service Bureau, to which more than 60,000 new graduate applicants will be added this year.

The only right solution would be achieved through involving young people and giving them “appropriate” access to employment and integration in the economy, he said.