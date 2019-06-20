6 Israeli Reporters Are Going to The Bahrain Meeting

Bahrain has allowed reporters from six Israeli media outlets into its territory to cover "Peace to Prosperity" U.S. economic workshop on Palestine, an Israeli journalist said.

"This is an unprecedented move by Bahrain that for the first time will allow Israeli journalists to report from the Kingdom which does not have diplomatic ties with Israel," the Israeli journalist Barak Ravid tweeted late on Wednesday.

On May 18, Washington announced plans to convene the conference in Manama, where U.S. officials are expected to unveil the economic aspects of a Middle East compromise plan between Palestinians and Israelis dubbed "The Deal of the Century".

Slated for June 25-26, the conference in Manama will reportedly be chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner and U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt.

From the Gulf region, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates ave both announced their intention to send representatives to the event.





There was no comment so far from Manama on the Israeli journalist’s claim.

Last month, Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Executive Committee, announced that Palestine would not take part in the U.S.-led conference.

Based on leaks to the media, the Deal of the Century will call on the Palestinians to make major concessions to Israel regarding Jerusalem’s status and the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in historical Palestine.

