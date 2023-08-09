6 Miss Indonesia Universe contestants allege sexual harassment

ALBAWABA More than six participants of Miss Universe Indonesia beauty have come forward to report instances of sexual harassment by organizers, the contestants, who were vying for the coveted title, have filed complaints with the police following an incident involving an unexpected body check request.

The alleged misconduct has cast a shadow over the esteemed pageant held in Jakarta from July 29 to August 3.

The heart of the issue lies in an unsettling incident that took place just days before the pageant's crowning ceremony.

Seven finalists were asked to disrobe for a supposed body check, a procedure they were not informed about in advance.

This move by officials from PT Capella Swastika Karya, the license holder of Miss Universe in Indonesia, left the contestants shocked and uncomfortable.

The contestants' lawyer, Mellisa Anggraini, explained that these checks were purportedly intended to examine scars, cellulite, or tattoos on their bodies. Originally planned as a fitting, the procedure took an unexpected turn, leading to allegations of impropriety.

Out of the 30 finalists in the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant, all were subjected to the unexpected body check, with five of them having their pictures taken during the process.

The courage of the seven contestants who came forward has sparked a potential wave of complaints, as more finalists grant authority to their lawyer to report similar incidents.

Jakarta police spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko confirmed that a police report had been filed based on the contestants' complaints, initiating a formal investigation into the matter.

Poppy Capella, the national director of Miss Universe Indonesia, took to Instagram to address the allegations indirectly.

While not confirming or denying the claims, Capella expressed gratitude to those who shared their perspectives on the incident.

acknowledged that the voices raised were not mere words but a powerful force that cannot be ignored.