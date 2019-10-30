6-Year-Old Boy Dresses as 'Serial Killer Ronald McDonald' for Halloween

For most six-year-old boys, Ronald McDonald is the lovable clown they see each time they get to gorge on their favourite junk food.

But for schoolboy JC this week, the McDonald's mascot was a frightening serial killer that clinched him first prize in his class Halloween costume competition.

This eerie video from Quezon City, the Philippines, appears to show the pupil's lifeless and bloodied body being carried by the evil clown.

With a spike piercing his left shoulder, JC's head droops down and his arms hang limply.

Yet as the deranged Ronald edges towards his spooked classmates, the boy suddenly opens his eyes and flashes them a cheeky grin.

For JC's body is actually inside the clown costume, while his head pokes out of a hole above a dummy boy's corpse.

This creates the impression that the boy's dead body is being hauled by the clown.





Jaypee Stevenson, JC's uncle, masterminded the terrifying costume which won first prize for the scariest outfit at his school.

He said: 'The creepy clown concept was my idea, and my brother helped me to create it.

'Our nephew was in character as he walked around school so he won the award.'

He said his nephew received a certificate for the costume and was very happy.

As well as the fantastic costume, JC carries off his part perfectly to scare his classmates.

He slowly stumbles from side to side, as if the killer Ronald were struggling to walk while carrying the dead boy.

And he lets his head slump forward while keeping his eyes closed, which must have made it tough to walk.

The Halloween costume by far outshines his classmates, who have mostly opted for typical vampire capes or Peter Pan.

This article has been adapted from its original source.