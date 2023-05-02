7 unidentified bodies found in Oklahoma house

ALBAWABA - U.S. police found seven corpses in a property near the small city of Henrietta in Oklahoma.

The remains of two are believed to be belong to two minor girls who disappeared days ago, while a third was for a person who was convicted of sexual crimes.

BREAKING: The bodies of seven people have been found inside an Oklahoma home, authorities say. https://t.co/OojEbzDCPA — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 1, 2023

Jesse McFadden, 39, was due to stand trial Monday for allegedly using a mobile phone while in prison to send sexual messages to a teenage girl. McFadden was convicted of rape in Oklahoma in 2003 and was released in 2020.

"The bodies, believed to be 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, were found, along with McFadden's body, when officers searched the latter's home, at KOTV in Tulsa,” Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said.

The bodies of seven people have been found inside an Oklahoma home, authorities say. https://t.co/Bh9cQu7rd1 — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) May 1, 2023

The other four bodies have not yet been identified, but it is likely that they include members of McFadden's family.

According to U.S. media, investigations in Okmulgee County are still ongoing to find out the causes of death, and until this moment, exact nature of McFadden's relation with the two deceased girls has not been revealed.

County officials issued a notice declaring the disappearance of the two girls. The notice was canceled when the bodies were found.