72-years man wears makeup to help sick grandson

ALBAWABA - An elderly man decided to sell makeup and try different kinds of beauty products on his face through short videos to provide treatment for his grandson, who suffers from a rare disease.

Chinese pensioner Zhou Yunchang, 72, spends a lot of his time promoting different kinds of beauty products, such as creams, lipsticks and even mascaras, and blogs about beauty videos on social media, local media outlets reported.

Some consider Yunchang's behaviors "unacceptable", however, he remains committed to doing so, especially since he made a decision that he "would do anything" to save the life of his sick grandson.

Six years ago, Zhou Yunchang's grandson, Xiao Jingyan, was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Doctors estimated that he would only have about 18 months to live.

The child defied doctors' expectations and survived, which prompted the grandfather and the family to move forward and provide anything possible for his treatment.

It has been reported despite that Yunchang sold his house and borrowed as much money as possible, "this was not enough for him to buy the only medicine used to treat the child, which costs about $100,000." He then decided to search for alternative ways to earn some "good" money.

The grandfather's journey into makeup blogging has never been easy. Makeup companies did not accept the idea of elderly people selling makeup, at first, not to mention his lack of knowledge of how to apply makeup.

The popularity of the elderly makeup blogger began to grow little by little, but criticism continues to haunt him, amid accusations that he is exploiting his grandson's illness to gain people's sympathy and money.

But he only responds to these accusations by saying "if my grandson can walk like a normal child, I will feel relieved when I close my eyes."