900 German Santas run for Christmas cheer

More than 900 people donned Santa Claus costumes in a German town to participate in the 13th annual St. Nicholas Run.

Organizers of the event in Michendorf said there were more than 900 participants in this year's fun run, which is the largest costumed running event in Germany.

Participants donned red coats and hats, and some even strapped bushy white beards to their faces to brave the cold temperatures for the run.

Hundreds of Santas dressed in full gear for an annual fun run in Michendorf, Germany—and earned a mug of traditional mulled wine at the end. pic.twitter.com/LjvewIm3d1 — ABC News (@ABC) December 8, 2022

Runners were allowed to choose between running 1.5 miles, 3 miles or 6.5 miles. They were treated to mulled wine and chocolate Santas after completing their runs.