900 German Santas run for Christmas cheer

Published December 10th, 2022 - 09:09 GMT
Santas
Santas wait at a bus stop as they take a break from the classroom during Santa School at The Ministry of Fun in London on November 30, 2021, a series of training courses for professional UK Santas. Last year was the first in over 20 years of Santa School that the Santas didn't get to gather traditionally. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

More than 900 people donned Santa Claus costumes in a German town to participate in the 13th annual St. Nicholas Run.

Organizers of the event in Michendorf said there were more than 900 participants in this year's fun run, which is the largest costumed running event in Germany.

Participants donned red coats and hats, and some even strapped bushy white beards to their faces to brave the cold temperatures for the run.

Runners were allowed to choose between running 1.5 miles, 3 miles or 6.5 miles. They were treated to mulled wine and chocolate Santas after completing their runs.

