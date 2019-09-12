Classical Egyptian Artists Display 'Collector's Eye' in Cairo

Here are some highlights from ‘The Collector’s Eye VI’ at Cairo’s Ubuntu Gallery that is open until September 14.

Seif Wanly

The sixth edition of Ubuntu’s annual ‘Collector’s Eye’ exhibition includes work from a number of well-known modern and contemporary Egyptian artists, including this piece from the late Seif Wanly, who — together with his brother Adham — is regarded as one of the founders of Egyptian modern art.





Ragheb Ayad

Ayad is one of the most significant artists in Egypt’s recent history. Before his death in 1982, aged 90, he had helped to establish a thriving modern-art movement in his country, and his depictions of everyday life and nature had begun to shift artistic representation of Egypt away from the Orientalists.

Vassela Farid

Although she was originally from Belgium, Farid moved to Egypt in 1938, and came to be regarded as a true Egyptian artist before her death, aged 93, in 2007. Her figurative portraits of Egyptian women, in particular, showed a deep affinity for, and understanding of, her adopted home.

This article has been adapted from its original source.