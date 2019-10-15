Abu Dhabi Lights Up in Russia’s Flag Colors on Putin Visit to UAE

Abu Dhabi lit up its famous landmarks with colors of the Russian flag to mark President Vladimir Putin’s return to the UAE on Tuesday, his first official visit since 2007.

ADNOC’s headquarters at the Abu Dhabi Corniche was displaying at its facade a huge LED portrait of Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in a firm handshake – apparently taken during the latter’s visit to Moscow in 2017 – as well as the Russian flag.





Other landmarks that also draped their buildings with Russia’s flag colors were Emirates Palace, Marina Mall, Khalifa University and the UAE Cultural Foundation.

“The visit reflects the strong overall strategic partnership between the two countries and will enhance their cooperation in vital sectors,” Sergei Kuznetsov, the Russian ambassador to the UAE, earlier said, adding that the visit will strengthen the relations between the two countries, especially in light of their strategic partnership.

Kuznetsov also stressed that the Russian president’s visit to the UAE represented a marked progress in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

This article has been adapted from its original source.