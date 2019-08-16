Abu Dhabi Police Handles 32,000 Calls During Eid

A total of 32,435 calls were handled by the Command and Control Centre of the Abu Dhabi Police during the Eid Al Adha break.

Brigadier Nasser Al Maskari, director of operations at the Abu Dhabi Police, said the teams concerned resolved all issues as quickly as possible.

He also added that most of the calls received were about minor accidents due to road congestion or health emergencies.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence in Abu Dhabi reported that no major fire incidents occurred during the Eid, except for a few minor fires.

Meanwhile, Lt. Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Ajman Police director of the traffic and patrols administration, said that traffic was flawless on all local roads in Ajman during Eid Al Adha due to the work of 45 traffic patrols during this period. Accidents decreased by 17 percent, compared to the same period last year.





This article has been adapted from its original source.