Activists in Indonesia Battle Against Plastic Pollution in a Creative Way

Indonesia is facing a plastic waste emergency.

The UN has called marine plastic pollution “a slow-motion catastrophe”, and a recent study found Indonesia to be the second-largest contributor to it after China.

Though reducing plastic waste in Indonesia and its oceans is a challenge, ordinary people and the government of Indonesia are taking proactive steps.

With the aim of sending a message about the world's worsening ocean plastics crisis, environmentalists in Indonesia have created a museum made entirely from plastics to convince people to rethink their habits and say no to single-use bags and bottles.

The 4444 tunnel was build from discarded plastic bottles last week, at an exhibition in the town of Gresik in East Java, Indonesia.

"These plastics are very difficult to recycle... Starting today, we should stop consuming single-use plastic because it will pollute our ocean, which is also our source of food."

The outdoor exhibition in the town of Gresik in East Java took three months to assemble. Terowongan 4444, is made up of bottles collected over three years.

The centerpiece is a statue called "Dewi Sri", a goddess of prosperity widely worshipped by the Javanese. Her long skirt is made from single-use sachets of household items.

The museum has become a popular location for selfies shared widely on social media.

Indonesia is currently dealing with a waste crisis both on land and in the oceans surrounding the country’s islands. This country is the second-largest contributor to the abundance of plastic waste in the ocean. This waste has harmful economic consequences for the country and its people.

Individuals, groups, and the government are stepping up to end and mitigate the plastic waste crisis in Indonesia. Awareness of the problem is the first step. Local Indonesians have played a significant role in starting movements and increasing awareness.