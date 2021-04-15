Afghan Potters Start Work Again!

Once a bustling hub full of ceramic artisans, this remote village 40 kilometres away from Kabul was ravaged during the Afghan war.
The potters are now scraping together work again.
Istalif, a mountain village along the Salang Pass only an hour’s drive from Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, is known for its centuries-old turquoise pottery. Settled thousands of years ago and nestled among lush trees overlooking the Shomali Plains, Istalif used to be a royal retreat as it is known for its rustic beauty.
Ceramic (کلالی) is one of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage. During king Amanullah khan era, Tourists visited Istalif to purchase pottery. Though during the third Anglo-Afghan war, Istalif was burned to ashes completely and Artisans dispersed to neighboring countries...— کوچی تیموری 🌙 (@Kochi993) October 16, 2020
Its picturesque landscape was just one of the many things that attracted people from all parts of the country and beyond. Its blue pottery was another reason that brought tourists to this nondescript village in search of this unique handicraft.
Believed to be over 400 years old, Istalifi pottery was an art form that was brought by Uzbeks. The village rich in clay deposits and abundance of water was the perfect place to develop their traditional pots, ripened with a glaze made from Ishkar plants found in specific parts of the country.
But his ambitions are thwarted by the ongoing war and security crisis that has ceased to bring locals and tourists to his village. What used to be a bustling bazaar back in the day now struggles to find even a single customer. Even the locals that come here for picnics are no longer the buyers that they used to be. “Fledgling economy has severely impacted the buying power of its people and the tourists don't come to Istalif anymore due to the security situation.”
With rising unemployment and uncertainty due to conflict, even the local shopkeepers have started stocking mass-produced pots to stay afloat. “20-25 years ago, all the people in Istalif used Ishkar glaze. But now the customers want to get the pottery cheaper, so they have to use the chemical or Pakistani glaze to keep the price down,” adds Matin.
Surprisingly though, despite the low tourist footfall due to safety concerns and Covid-19 pandemic affecting travel plans of most people, Istalif saw an unprecedented rise in the sale of their wares during the global lockdown. “In Istalif, corona times were very good. The shopkeepers were selling at least 20,000 pieces per month that were being exported to Tajikistan via Badakhshan.”
Two-three years ago, the business was good. But since then, it is only 10-15 percent of what it used to be. People are jobless and loss of income has become a serious problem. The money is gone now and the work is very low for all Afghan people. But they hope that the future and security will be better.
Matin aspires to build a company that sells his unique Istalifi pottery in not just the international market, but for the whole of Afghanistan. “I am an artist and very pleased with the acknowledgment my work has received all over the world. But I wish to reach the top and take Istalif’s name globally.”
