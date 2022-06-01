Afro-Flamenco Takes Top Seat in Ankara

Latin Grammy Award-winning singer Concha Buika gave a concert in the Turkish capital Ankara on Monday as part of the Baskent (Capital) Culture Road Festival held by the country's Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The CSO ADA Ankara concert complex hosted the concert, which lasted over one hour and was attended by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

During her performance, the Afro-Spanish Flamenco/Jazz singer also addressed the significance of the power of togetherness and the fight for love and peace.

Defying musical genres, Buika has fused jazz, flamenco, rock, and African and Afro-Caribbean rhythms.

Buika won the Latin Grammy Awards in 2010 in the Best Traditional Tropical Album category for the album El Ultimo Trago.

Aiming to introduce Ankara's cultural, architectural and historical heritage to the international area, the Capital Culture Road Festival will host 560 events attended by 5,971 artists, 179 academics and historians.

Along with Buika, Salif Keita, one of Mali's most beloved singers and songwriters, Bosnian-Herzegovinian artist Dino Merlin, and Austrian soprano Anna Prohaska will take the stage in Ankara as part of the festival until June 12.

Also, Turkiye’s State Polyphonic Choir is set to play the works of Johannes Brahms, Edvard Grieg, Samuel Barber, and Peteris Vasks at the CSO ADA Ankara concert complex.