After 30 Years: Skeletal Remains of Iraqi Soldier Found on Kuwaiti Island

Thirty years after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait and the subsequent liberation six months later by the coalition forces led by the US, a group of Kuwaitis found the skeletal remains of an Iraqi soldier in uniform with a military ID attached to his clothing on the Bubiyan Island, reports AlSeyassah daily.

According to a security source, when the Operations Room of the Ministry of Interior received a report security patrols headed to the site and referred the remains to the Forensics and the Iraqi authorities have been informed.

The Iraqi embassy sources in Kuwait told the daily it is communicating with the concerned authorities to obtain confirmed information and more details about these remains to ascertain if they really belong to the Iraqi soldier.

Meanwhile, the Al-Anba daily quoting Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in the process of notifying the Iraqi authorities that a body believed to be of an Iraqi soldier from the time of the brutal Iraqi invasion has been found in Bubiyan. The daily quoting a retired official said the soldier was found in diving clothes, and is believed to working for the Iraqi navy.

