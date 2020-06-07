Against Covid Measures: Dubai Police Fines 210 People For Beach Strolling

As many as 210 people were fined on Dubai beaches in just one day for violating the precautionary measures put in place to stymie the spread of Covid-19. The beach security teams detected the violations while monitoring the compliance of the prescribed guidelines.

Colonel Saeed Al Madhani, director of Ports Police Station in Dubai, said the main violations related to either people not maintaining social distancing norms or not wearing the face masks, adding that both violations entail a fine of up to Dh3,000, reported Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm on Sunday.

Al Madhani said that beaches, especially the Kite Beach, are witnessing more people on Fridays. Many people - spotted by security teams without masks and flouting social distancing guidelines - were fined immediately.

