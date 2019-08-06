Age is Just a Number for This 69-Year-Old Turkish Swimmer

Age is just a number for the 69-year-old Turkish female swimmer, who wants to set an example for young people with her dedication to swimming.

Kezban Yeser, who has four children and six grandchildren, began competitive swimming just six years ago. In those six years, she managed to earn two trophies and a total of 52 medals.

Yeser began swimming at the request of her grandson, by fulfilling this request and more, she was able to get 32 gold medals, 10 silver medals and 10 bronze medals.

"I feel very happy and enjoy while swimming," Yeser said in an interview, adding that her children and grandchildren encourage her newly adopted passion.

Yeser said she is enthusiastic of participating in every competition she can get into and added that she would continue to do so as long as she is healthy.





The 69-year-old swimmer prepares for races by practicing once a week.

She also said that apart from pool competitions, she also joins open water swimming contests.

"Some people do not believe that the medals and trophies are mine. When they find out these awards are mine, they are surprised and I also encourage them into swimming," she said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.